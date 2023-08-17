A Dragons young gun accused of chasing a tradie on a rooftop with a hammer has arrived in court alongside his father, where each will defend a raft of charges in a hearing.
St George Illawarra Dragons five-eighth Junior Amone allegedly swung a hammer at tradie Jai King under the instruction of his father Talatau Amone outside their Warrawong home on November 15, 2022.
The tradie attempted to flee onto another roof however fell and sustained multiple injuries.
The Crown aired the case against the father-son duo at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Junior, 21, has pleaded not guilty to damaging property, intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Talatau, 52, has pleaded not guilty to entering land with intent to commit an indictable offence, intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
It's alleged Junior and Talatau saw Mr King's Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip of the house they were working on, across from the Amone household.
It's alleged Talatau started taking pictures of the vehicle, prompting one of the tradies to call out "why are you taking photos of my vehicle?"
Police allege Junior - who was allegedly armed with a hammer - approached Mr King's vehicle, climbed onto it and repeatedly jumped on the roof.
Mr King contacted triple zero and the pair, along with an unidentified man, allegedly ran up the roof and threatened him.
Talatau allegedly incited his son to hurt Mr King with the hammer.
The Crown alleged this caused Mr King to jump onto a neighbouring roof to get away, however Junior followed.
Mr King backed off the roof, held onto the gutters and fell after Junior allegedly threatened to hit him. The court heard Mr King sustained injuries to his hip, wrist and hand.
Legal counsel for the Amone's argued Junior was not the person on the roof.
"In simple terms ... they've got the wrong person," barrister John Korn said in opening submissions.
The hearing, before Magistrate Gabriel Fleming, is expected to run for two days. The pair are supported by family in court.
More to come.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
