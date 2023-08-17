Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dragons young gun Junior Amone and father fighting rooftop hammer attack charges

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 17 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior Amone arriving at Wollongong Local Court alongside defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri on Thursday, August 17. Picture by ACM
Junior Amone arriving at Wollongong Local Court alongside defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri on Thursday, August 17. Picture by ACM

A Dragons young gun accused of chasing a tradie on a rooftop with a hammer has arrived in court alongside his father, where each will defend a raft of charges in a hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.