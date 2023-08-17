A Dragons young gun accused of carrying out a terrifying rooftop hammer attack against a tradie is fighting his charges in a hearing, with his legal team arguing it's a case of mistaken identity.
"In simple terms ... they've got the wrong person," barrister John Korn said in opening submissions at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
St George Illawarra Dragons five-eighth Junior Amone allegedly swung a hammer at tradie Jai King under the instruction of his father Talatau Amone outside their Warrawong home on November 15, 2022.
The court heard the tradie attempted to flee onto another roof however fell and sustained multiple injuries including breaks to his ribs, wrist, and both hands.
Junior, 21, has pleaded not guilty to damaging property, intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Talatau, 47, has pleaded not guilty to entering land with intent to commit an indictable offence, intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Anna Comer aired the case against the father-son duo, saying Talatau saw Mr King's Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip of the house they were working on, which was across from the Amone household.
It's alleged Talatau started taking pictures of the vehicle, prompting one of the tradies to call out "why are you taking photos of my vehicle?"
Police allege Junior - who was allegedly armed with a hammer - approached Mr King's vehicle, climbed onto it and repeatedly jumped on the roof.
Mr King contacted triple zero and the pair, along with an unidentified man, allegedly ran up the roof and threatened him. Talatau allegedly incited his son to hurt Mr King with the hammer.
Sgt Comer said this caused Mr King to jump onto a neighbouring roof to get away, however Junior followed.
Mr King backed off the roof, held onto the gutters and fell after Junior allegedly threatened to hit him.
The court heard triple zero calls made by Mr King during and after the alleged incident in which he said, "there's 10 people jumping on the car, damaging it".
"They have f---ing hammers," Mr King told the operator.
After being taken to hospital, Mr King allegedly told officers Junior was the "main aggressor".
Sgt Comer said Junior's fingerprints were found on the tradie's vehicle in two places and that CCTV from Sydney Airport showed him wearing identical clothing on the day of the incident.
Mr Korn has described the officer in charge's efforts to properly identify Junior before charging him as a "sham".
The hearing, before Magistrate Gabriel Fleming, is expected to run for two days. The pair are supported by family in court.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.