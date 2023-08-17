Matildas determined to finish Women's World Cup on high note

It may not be the coveted prize that the Matildas had their eyes on, but Mary Fowler insists that there's still plenty to play for in this Women's World Cup as they head north to Brisbane.
Just three days after their tough semi-final defeat to England - and exactly a week after their emotional shootout victory over France - the Matildas will return to Suncorp Stadium to face Sweden in a bronze medal playoff on Saturday night.
Like her teammates, Fowler was left hurting after their dream Cup run towards the final came to a screeching halt, as they fell 3-1 to the Lionesses in Sydney. But the Manchester City talent insists that they won't dwell on it too long as they looked to emerge from the Cup on a high note.
"With every loss, there's lot to learn from. And we want to come away from this with something," Fowler said.
"We do still have one more game and we're going to get over this loss as soon as possible. And then we're on to getting the win in that game."
"You obviously want to be playing in the final, but we didn't make that and that's reality, so we have a third place playoff.
"We want to get that third place now, so we're focused fully on that."
No matter what the result on Saturday night, it's been a Cup to remember for the Matildas - the record television ratings, the sell-out crowds and the unprecedented support for an Australian women's sporting team.
The magnitude of the situation hasn't been lost on the players.
"It's been amazing. Even in this game and afterwards, just seeing the amount of people that came out to show their support was really nice," Fowler said.
"After the game, it was nice watching videos of people all around the country giving us some love, so it's been an unbelievable tournament in that sense, just seeing how many people we brought together."
