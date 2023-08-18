Perfect views and lifestyle

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Nestled in a prime location and perched on the 17th floor, this sub-penthouse apartment presents unparalleled beauty, complemented by breathtaking views.
Meticulously crafted to cater to modern, discerning lifestyles, it boasts the finest quality finishes throughout.
The apartment features a comfortable floor plan with a generous living area and a balcony that provides additional relaxation and space.
Enjoy the magnificent vista of the sunset over the escarpment to the sparkling coastline and CBD of Wollongong, truly a spectacle to behold.
Discover a residence that epitomises comfort, convenience, and elegance. There are three bedrooms, the main complete with built-in wardrobe and en suite, stylish chic designed bathrooms with modern finishes, timber floors throughout the living areas, ducted air-conditioning as well as secure basement parking for two cars.
Savour all the beauty Wollongong has to offer with the region's most spectacular attractions right at your fingertips including the CBD and surrounds, cafes and restaurants, nightlife and nearby beaches.
Whether you're a sophisticated investor, downsizer or looking for a family retreat, the quality, contemporary finishes and impressive appeal of the Avante Apartments awaits.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.