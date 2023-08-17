The push to electrify a suburb - with the Illawarra's north at the forefront - is in doubt after the Labor Government claimed the program was not funded.
Wollongong's postcode 2515 had become a frontrunner in the search for a suburb willing to go all-electric, with a vigorous effort from residents signing up thousands of people who backed the "Electrify 2515" drive.
It was part of the "rewiring Australia" push led by Austinmer engineer - and Joe Biden US Administration adviser - Saul Griffith, to wean households off fossil fuels to limit climate change.
The Mercury understands they have been told the money is no longer there.
In February then treasurer Matt Kean came to Thirroul and announced $8 million would be on offer to find three locations - one city, one regional, one remote - to assist households with the costs of converting appliances, household heating and cars.
But on Thursday NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the promise was unfunded and would need to be worked through.
"This project was an unfunded announcement by the previous government in the lead up to the election," Ms Sharpe said.
"Rewiring Australia does important work. The Government is working through how we can support this work in communities across NSW."
Mr Kean, also former energy minister, told the Mercury this was untrue and was adamant the money had been allocated from unspent money which had been transferred to the pilot scheme.
"This program was fully funded from the Energy Bill Buster program," he said.
"The Energy Bill Buster program was closed and the surplus funds were reallocated to that program.
"It was a decision of mine as minister to reallocate the funds to that program."
Mr Kean said Mr Minns' January promise $16 million would be spent to lure three UFC cage fights in Sydney should be better spent.
"[Premier] Chris Minns has his priorities wrong," he said.
"Instead of spending $16 million on cage fighting, he should be investing in our clean energy future to help lower household bills whilst reducing emissions."
Two weeks ago the Government was asked about the program in parliament, challenged over whether it was "at risk of being cut" and call to show the pilot would continue. The Local Government Minister's response did not answer this.
Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart, whose electorate covers the 2515, spoke in parliament saying her Government understood there was a "climate crisis" and had "programs in place" for households.
"The NSW Government currently has a number of programs in place to encourage and support households to not only electrify their home but also reduce their energy use," Ms Stuart said on August 2.
"Whilst there are restrictions - most notably, budgetary - that impact which households can and cannot electrify their homes, these programs certainly assist."
In northern Wollongong, Electrify 2515 co-ordinator Kristen McDonald said these developments were worrying.
"Household electrification is the cheapest, fastest way to decarbonise the domestic economy and save Australians thousands of dollars a year on their energy bills," she said.
"We were disappointed to learn that the State Government may not fund an electrification pilot at this point.
"A community-based pilot, whether it's here in the Illawarra or elsewhere in NSW, would create a lot of learnings to accelerate electrification for the benefit of every Australian.
"We intend to keep pushing, campaigning and making this case."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
