Rosellas ready to spread wings after horror Premier League campaign

The expression goes that "it's always darkest before the dawn", and Bellambi hope that rings true as they start preparing for relegation in 2024.
An Illawarra Premier League campaign from hell will draw to a close this Sunday when the Rosellas officially receive the wooden spoon following their round-22 clash with South Coast United at home.
It's easy to fixate on the negatives. Bellambi are still yet to taste victory in 2023, have shipped nearly 100 goals in the process while losing plenty of talent to rival clubs along the way.
However, there have been some small nuggets of gold to emerge. And that's what coach Steve Dimitrievski is happy to focus on as the Rosellas prepare to return to the District League next year, after four seasons spent in the top-flight.
"It's been a tough slog. If you look at the squad from February, we have three or four first-grade players left. A lot of players moved on after a few weeks back to Sydney clubs or to other IPL clubs," Dimitrievski said.
"The positive of that is we've promoted a lot of youth boys, though a little bit earlier than their time. But at the end of the day, in reflection, it will probably put them in good stead for their future as they've had to step up a lot earlier than they were ready.
"And the club is fantastic. Regardless of the results, they've been very supportive. They've actually stay on board for next year, but I said 'let's get through the next few weeks and we'll take it from there'."
Bellambi's relegation has come 12 months later than most pundits expected. They collected the wooden spoon in 2023, but were saved from execution after Woonona dramatically pulled out of the men's premiership last December.
While it proved to be a tough season - as expected - Dimitrievski believes it will provide a great learning curve for many young Rosellas players.
"The boys have shown a lot of character and integrity to hang around and support the club," he said.
"From a results point of view, it's disappointing - we're not going to sugar coat it. There's a lot of winners in the club, including myself. In saying that, I can't fault the attitude and effort of the boys. They've been coming to training and putting the effort in and learning. The only thing that's going to be difficult is a lot of the younger players will probably get poached by the so-called bigger clubs.
"It's been an eventful year, it's been a challenging year. But at the end of the day, you live and you learn - and that's what it's about."
The Premier League's regular season will conclude with all six games being held concurrently on Sunday afternoon.
In the other fixtures, Coniston will take on Wollongong Olympic at JJ Kelly Park; Wollongong United hosts champions Albion Park at Macedonia Park; Corrimal tackles Tarrawanna at Memorial Park; the Lions meet Bulli at Crehan Park; and Helensburgh faces Port Kembla at Rex Jackson Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
