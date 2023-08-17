Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Rosellas ready to spread wings after horror Premier League campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 17 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellambi's Wade Wilton (right) battles with a Port Kembla opponent for possession during a Premier League game earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean
Bellambi's Wade Wilton (right) battles with a Port Kembla opponent for possession during a Premier League game earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean

The expression goes that "it's always darkest before the dawn", and Bellambi hope that rings true as they start preparing for relegation in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.