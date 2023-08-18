Stage one of The Great Southern Walk spans 67km from Sydney's south to the Illawarra. It is a unique coastal scenic walk of four to five days, taking the hiker through dramatic landscapes, rainforest, places of national heritage and indigenous significance. From the starting point at Kurnell, it crosses the peninsula to Cronulla, through the Royal National Park from Bundeena to Bald Hill and Stanwell Park, then onto the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area and Southern Gateway Centre at Bulli Tops.