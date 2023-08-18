For years now we've recognised the value of investing in our foreshore.
The benefits of that investment and development by governments and councils along our coastline most of us would easily see and recognise each day.
Now, the same potential is being unlocked for another unique part of our natural environment, the Illawarra Escarpment.
Two new major projects are expected to come to fruition in June next year, which will use the natural beauty and spectacular views of the escarpment to catapult the next wave of ecotourism for Wollongong.
Stage one of The Great Southern Walk spans 67km from Sydney's south to the Illawarra. It is a unique coastal scenic walk of four to five days, taking the hiker through dramatic landscapes, rainforest, places of national heritage and indigenous significance. From the starting point at Kurnell, it crosses the peninsula to Cronulla, through the Royal National Park from Bundeena to Bald Hill and Stanwell Park, then onto the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area and Southern Gateway Centre at Bulli Tops.
It is a unique coastal scenic walk of four to five days, taking the hiker through dramatic landscapes, rainforest, places of national heritage and indigenous significance.
The completion of stage one, of which the NSW Government has invested $31 million, is expected by June 2024. An announcement is pending on the preferred partner of the National Parks and Wildlife Service for an Aboriginal-owned business or an operator partnering with an Aboriginal entity business to guide multi-day hikes.
As part of the delivery of the project, NPWS will develop three small accommodation hubs along the route, featuring campgrounds and basic huts.
Tourism Australia recently released their first great walks program stating: "Walking makes for a true connection with nature."
It also gives us a unique way to tell the traditional stories of our first people, outdoors in nature, just the way the stories should be told.
The first local section of the Great Southern Walk is due to open in the coming weeks. The section from Bald Hill to Stanwell Park features stunning views of our coastline, the rugged authenticity of the escarpment, coupled with a stunning infrastructure build to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. The sandstone climb to Bald Hill will become an iconic image in years to come.
There is no doubt the Great Southern Walk will become a defining visitation product for the region.
At the same time, work is continuing bringing to life the Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Trails. Since 2015, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has been working with Wollongong City Council and stakeholders to provide a sustainable mountain bike trail network that protects the environmental and cultural values of the Illawarra Escarpment and provides world class opportunities for mountain bike riders.
The demands and impacts of mountain biking on the Illawarra Escarpment continue to increase. Many tracks provide a good riding experience, but their condition, safety and sustainability vary greatly.
In June 2021, the NSW Government announced funding for the Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Network to complete planning and assessment, finalise the Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Strategy (December 2022) and complete on-ground works for network 1 at Mount Kembla and network 2 at Balgownie.
The project aims to facilitate a legalised, world class mountain bike experience on the Illawarra escarpment and protect areas of high ecological or cultural significance.
The first stage of the project will include 26km of trail in Kembla Heights and 20kms in Tarrawanna.
Both projects will be complete by June 2024 and will combine to bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of new visitors every week.
State and local government have done a brilliant job in consulting with communities, undergoing extensive planning processes and funding the Illawarra escarpment trail networks. Our challenge now is to make the most of the visitation.
Whilst nature is the attractor, the opportunity exists to look at sensible commercial activations to support the visitor experience. It could be anything from small incidentals, like being able to get a coffee or an ice cream at activation hubs along the trails, through to commercial tourism experiences to enhance what is already a world-class experience.
Guided tours, eco accommodation such as glamping, shuttle buses to return visitors to starting points, and immersive outdoor tourism attractions all make an experience so much more enjoyable.
These supplementary products are not funded by any level of government, they are funded by the private sector. There are great examples all over the country of the private sector complementing government funding to create jobs in local communities and gain visitor dollars. But the time to act is now if we are going to properly maximise the benefit of the government investment in these spectacular natural tourism offerings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.