Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Former Wallaroo Sarah Riordan loving life at St George Illawarra Dragons

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Riordan. Picture by Dragons media
Sarah Riordan. Picture by Dragons media

Sarah Riordan has represented Australia in a Rugby World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.