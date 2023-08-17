Sarah Riordan has represented Australia in a Rugby World Cup.
But the former Wallaroo got almost just as much enjoyment last Saturday when she made her NRLW debut for St George Illawarra in their 19-18 loss to the Canberra Raiders.
"It was really exciting for me personally. It was an achievement I really didn't think I'd achieve in my sporting career," Riordan said.
"I feel like we put out a really good performance as well, just unlucky in the end there.
"It was a pretty good feeling. To be a part of that finally on the field with the team was a great feeling."
The 31-year-old, who had 10 caps for the Wallaroos, is hoping her second game for the Dragons this Saturday against Wests Tigers ends up in a much-needed win for the club.
"[Playing for the Wallaroos] has definitely given me the experience of being exposed in that team environment," she said.
"I've played rugby union for pretty much most of my adult life. I played league when I was six to about 12-years-old.
"It's nice to get back to, I guess where my sporting career all started, especially here with the Dragons."
Riordan said the transition to league has had some challenges, especially the mental side of the game.
"For me, mentally it was probably the toughest thing, just adjusting between the codes, you know coming from one higher level of the sport to another.......... it's quite technical and tactical which I probably didn't respect the sport at the time.
"But it's good, it's testing me as an individual, as a person, mentally and physically as well.
"I've had to change a lot of my game and the way I am as a player on the field, to adjust and blend in with the sport and the team, but it's a good challenge for myself, like I said, as an individual, I really enjoy it.
"Hopefully I can just bring whatever I can to the team moving forward for the rest of the season."
The Dragons will look to improve to two wins and three losses when they travel to CommBank Stadium on Saturday to take on a Wests Tigers side featuring former St George Illawarra star Kezzie Apps.
Riordan said personally she was just hoping to play her part in securing more wins for the Dragons.
"I think just signing and becoming a part of this program was a massive achievement for myself," she said.
"It's something I never ever dreamt of and I know that's quite hard to say when you've represented your country in another sport.
"I guess you could say that I think anything's achievable once you do achieve that highest level but I'm quite a grounded and humbled person and I didn't think I could ever land a deal and be part of a program.
"So for me just to be a part of this, working with some of the great coaches that we do have and some of the amazing players, and just learning a new sport was just an achievement in itself for me and to finally get the chance to go out and play with those girls and put all that hard work was again another achievement for myself.
"So for me moving forward, the goals I've set is just to maintain the standard I've put out there and hoping that that's enough to give me another run throughout the rest of the season.
"But knowing that hopefully the coaches are confident that when they do need me, I can give them what they want and for me, it's just to survive the season, get through, learn as I go and be there for the team whenever I can and be ready to go."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
