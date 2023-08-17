Wallabies debutant-in-waiting Blake Schoupp has rubbished any suggestion that coach Eddie Jones is playing a long game in selecting a youthful World Cup squad, saying the Aussies are eyeing nothing beyond the silverware on offer in France this October.
Schoupp is one of three uncapped players, Alongside Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and Max Jorgensen, in the 33-man squad of which only eight members featured on a World Cup stage.
With Jones having been appointed less than a year out from this year's tournament in France, selecting 20 players for their first appearance at the tournament has been viewed by many as the returning coach getting start on a home World Cup in Australia in 2027.
Jones blasted those suggestions in a fiery press conference prior to departing for Europe on Thursday, accusing the Australian press of being relentlessly and saying he's "more confident" about his side's prospects than when he stepped into the role despite a win-less run through the Rugby Championship.
"I can't believe the level of negativity," he told gathered media.
"I know you blokes think we can't do any good, so don't ask any questions. Just be the pessimists you are. Keep Australian rugby where it's been.
"You blokes are part of the problem because you're so bloody negative about everything. Complain about players that don't get selected, keep doing that.
"Just tell us we are terrible and we'll prove you wrong."
Schoupp's approach was far less combative, but the Woonona Shamrocks product told the Mercury that the Wallabies' immediate focus remains unequivocal.
"We're going over there to win it," Schoupp said.
"Once you get together as a group, you look around in the team meetings where everyone's sitting together and you can tell why the group's been picked.
"You can look around and you see the faces that are in there and there's a reason for it. Eddie Jones being Eddie Jones, he does things meticulously so that in itself gives the group confidence.
"It is a young group but the amount of growth that we've got in us and the height of the ceiling that we have for this group is massive.
"I think this tournament is about trying to reach that potential and if we reach the potential then we can definitely take away the Cup."
Schoupp's initial Wallabies call-up seemed a whirlwind rise ahead of the Rugby Championship, but the 23-year-old has had to play something of a waiting game having yet to make his maiden Test appearance.
While he's no more certain about when it will occur, Schoupp said Jones possesses a rare ability to instil confidence in his players.
"He doesn't really give you much, but what he does give you is a lot of confidence to be ready at any time," Schoupp said.
"He's really good at communicating away from the group. We've had a couple of really good honest conversations and he keeps you accountable for every little thing that you do in camp, all the time.
"I think the biggest thing is, when he pulls you aside and has your one-on-one, it's that real serious chat, but it's filling you full of confidence and giving you the mindset that you're ready to go.
"Obviously I've got two great props ahead of me in Angus Bell and James Slipper. For me, it's just about being ready and, if called upon, going out there and doing the job.
"There's no indication of when that will be or anything like that, all I've got to do is stay ready. We're going over there to do the job and I'm sure he wouldn't have me here if I wasn't ready."
It's a sentiment shared across the group and, with Jones stating on Thursday that World Cup success is "all about timing your run," Schoupp's adamant his side can do just that.
"There's a lot of growth in us," Schoupp said.
"He's done it all, he's done it all around the world for a very long time. The fact that he's back in his home country is in itself motivating as well.
"It's cool to have someone of such a high calibre back in his home country and providing the team with that confidence. Now it's about getting ready to do the job.
"I've just got to find my way to play my part and whatever that entails, I'll be ready to go."
