Not enough is being done to help protect sporting clubs in Albion Park from criminals, clubs say, but council says safety checks are regularly conducted.
Croome Road Sporting Complex is largely unlit at night, and its remoteness provides the perfect opportunity for criminal activity, clubs officials say.
There's regular break-ins and theft from club storage sheds. Hoons drive cars and motorbikes on hockey fields, BMX tracks and other club tracks leaving them damaged.
Vandalism is common, so too are burnt-out cars and drug paraphernalia.
"They [Shellharbour Council] definitely need to be doing more, even if it was from a lighting point of view," Croome Hockey Centre Management Committee chair Garry Bull said.
Southlake Illawarra BMX Club is also located in the complex, and president Marcos Baez is pleading with council for help after more than $6000 worth of equipment was stolen during a break-in on August 13-14.
It wasn't the first break-in and theft, with the club also subjected to countless vandalism attacks.
Mr Baez claims calls to council to install lights and CCTV to deter crime have been rebuffed.
"They say they can't do anything because of the airport, but we turn our lights on when we race at night," he said.
The installation of lights would also allow BMX members and their children to walk to nearby toilets at John O'Dwyer Oval in safety, rather than in the "pitch dark".
IRC Off Road (Illawarra Radio Controlled Car Club), is located near the BMX club, and it's also had equipment stolen, destroyed and vandalised a number of times.
Club treasurer Darren Holbrow is frustrated by council's lack of action on installing lights or CCTV.
"It's very secluded there. There are gates on the main complex that used to get shut. There used to be a caretaker," he said.
"We have had numerous conversations [with council] and being a small club we don't really have much pull."
Shellharbour council declined to answer questions from the Illawarra Mercury on whether CCTV would be installed, or if the airport's close proximity meant lighting could not be erected.
The did not address questions on anti-social behaviour, whether gates are locked or the use of a caretaker's cottage.
A spokeswoman instead issued a statement that said: "There are illegal dumping cameras at Croome Sporting Complex. Security checks are conducted regularly. All anti-social behaviour and illegal activity is reported to NSW Police".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.