Wondering how to fill your weekend without the Matildas? We can help

Been invested in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the past month and expect to be feeling a bit lost now? We can help.
We get one more chance to enjoy all the Matildas have to offer when they play Sweden in the playoff for third place in Brisbane.
That match kicks off at 6pm Saturday but after that we're on our own.
In case you're keen to broaden your women's sports watching port folio, there's always the NRLW.
The St George Illawarra Dragons can help you from 12:50pm on Saturday when the line up for a grudge match of sorts with the Wests-Tigers.
The Jamie Soward-coached Dragons will face five former teammates in the Tigers squad for the clash at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium.
You can watch all the action free-to-air on 9Now.
Even before the footy kicks off on Saturday there's the chance to exercise different muscles - at the South Coast Writers Festival.
Starting on Friday and continuing over the weekend of August 19-20 you can attend all sorts of eclectic sessions.
Everything from historical fiction to young adult novels, and delve into social issues like mental health, politics, creative practice, cultural belonging, and country will be covered.
Scientist Tim Flannery and his daughter Emma will be there as will one of the nation's most beloved broadcasters Indira Naidoo.
All the action happens at Wollongong Town Hall and Wollongong Art Gallery. Tickets start at $22 and are on sale now, via: www.southcoastwriterscentre.org
If we leave the physical and cerebral and launch straight into something else entirely, there's the annual Imperial Stout Celebration at Five Barrel Brewing this weekend.
It's the eighth edition of the Stouts and Snouts event at the Keira St location and a new Imperial stout will be unveiled.
And while it's free entry your chance at pre-ordering a pork knuckle platter has been and gone, unfortunately. But turn up on the spot, like a Steph Catley penalty, and try your luck.
And whil we're on the tucker theme, why not try a foodie tour of Cringila?
Nina Cantina is a passionate foodie and local who wants to share her knowledge of the best places to eat and shop in Cringila.
Of course there'll be tastings along the way - coffee and lunch is included. Find out more here.
Oh, and don't forget the Women's World Cup final.
It will be a Matilda-free zone but the Spain-England clash is a mouth-watering one all the same. What a way to finish up a month of women's football that's had us besotted from go to woah.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.