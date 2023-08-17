Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wondering how to fill your weekend without the Matildas? We can help

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Need helping filling in your weekend? These people may be able to help. File pictures
Need helping filling in your weekend? These people may be able to help. File pictures

Been invested in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the past month and expect to be feeling a bit lost now? We can help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.