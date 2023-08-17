Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

George Gittoes, Hellen Rose screen Ukraine Guernica at Warrawong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the mould of artists such as Picasso and John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Gerringong artist duo George Gittoes and Hellen Rose will launch their anti-war film Ukraine Guernica: Art Not War at Warrawong Gala Cinema tonight, August 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.