In the mould of artists such as Picasso and John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Gerringong artist duo George Gittoes and Hellen Rose will launch their anti-war film Ukraine Guernica: Art Not War at Warrawong Gala Cinema tonight, August 17.
The pair travelled to Ukraine following the Russian invasion to document the response of locals to the unfolding catastrophe as Russian tanks rolled through the streets and missiles destroyed apartment blocks.
Mr Gittoes, a renowned artist, activist and film maker turned his lens on Ukraine after previous projects that addressed US gun violence, war's imapct on music and life under the Taliban.
His latest film, with music and appearances from Ms Rose, returns to Afghanistan as well as Ukraine to highlight the creativity of those on the front line.
Recently screened as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival, the Warrawong showing is the film's NSW premiere and future screenings include in Gerringong, on September 1 and Sydney on September 7.
Mr Gittoes and Ms Rose will facilitate a Q&A following the screening.
Read more of the couple's time in Ukraine:
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.