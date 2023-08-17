Boral is collaborating with Transport for NSW on plans that could see the Bombo quarry site turned into housing or commercial development.
ASX-listed Boral announced in its 2023 half year results that its 46 hectare Bombo quarry site was surplus to the business's requirements.
CEO Vik Bansal told investors that "significant work" was underway exploring "development opportunities at the site".
Quarrying had occurred at the site to the west of the Princes Highway since 1947 and Boral halted operations in 2014.
In 2020, Boral submitted plans to Kiama Council to fill the quarry void for the purpose of rehabilitating the site and preparing it for potential future uses.
However, in March 2020, Boral withdrew these plans as the company decided other opportunities were available.
This included collaborating with Transport for NSW which owns the adjacent quarry to develop a "precinct-wide" plan for the area, covering 110 hectares.
A Boral spokesperson said the two parties were exploring what the future of the quarry could look like.
"Boral is collaborating and working closely with the Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE) and TfNSW to explore how Bombo Quarry can support the people and contribute to the growth of Kiama into the future," the spokesperson said.
While the investigations were at an early stage, Boral's ASX presentation identifies uses including residential, commercial, tourism and employment purposes.
When asked about the future of their part of the land, a Transport for NSW spokesperson was tight lipped on the time frame of when quarrying would end, but said the department is in the "early stages" of deciding what the site will be used for next.
"The quarry is approaching the end of its economic life after serving the needs of the state and providing local employment opportunities for Kiama residents since the 1940s."
Local MP Gareth Ward said Transport should "pull its finger out" and begin master planning for the site.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to do something special that can address housing needs at multiple price points," he said.
"There will come a time when Transport no longer needs this site and they should collaborate with [Kiama] Council and the community to look to the future of Bombo quarry.
The site is adjacent to the Princes Highway, with two access points at Riverside Drive and Hutchison Street and is within walking distance of Bombo train station.
The 2021 Illawarra-Shoalhaven Regional Plan states as an objective to "establish a shared vision for the future of Bombo Quarry lands.
The plan identifies the re-use of the quarry as a "once in a generation opportunity" for "sustainable and diverse employment opportunities" and to "supply a greater choice of housing in an area where supply is limited".
The plan states that the NSW government will work with Kiama Council, landowners and the community "to better understand timeframes for the Quarry's end of life remediation and landowner objectives".
Kiama resident and Kiama Central Precinct member Peter O'Neill said it was important that any discussions on the future of the site involved the community.
"The Kiama Central Precinct welcomes initiatives that will advance the redevelopment of Bombo Quarry and urges that all stakeholders be included in a future planning process," he said.
Mr O'Neill said state and local governments should rapidly quantify the potential number of homes that the redevelopment of the quarry could unlock, as this would enable Kiama to meet its housing targets without the need to rezone rural areas, such as the controversial south Kiama development.
"Councils must develop a complete assessment of anticipated dwelling targets including greenfield, infill, medium density and brownfield sites such as Bombo Quarry, that needs to be included in the Local Housing Strategy and anticipated housing numbers included in the new Illawarra-Shoalhaven City target," Mr O'Neill said.
Kiama Council was unable to provide comment before deadline.
In 2017, Kiama Council sought proposals for the future of Bombo quarry. Reports prepared by urban planners including Steve Thorne suggested the site had the potential to support 6500 homes as well as businesses and schools.
It's not the first time alternative ideas have been floated for the 75 year old quarry. In 2020, a community group called the Kiama Epicentre Association proposed turning the pit into a festival and entertainment site, which could become the permanent home of Yours and Owls and other Illawarra music festivals.
