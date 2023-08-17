Dragons confirm Sullivan release to link with Wests Tigers

St George Illawarra have officially granted young gun Jayden Sullivan a release from the final two years of his contract, with the 21-year-old linking with Wests Tigers on a four-year deal.
It ends a long-winded saga surrounding the former Illawarra Steeles gun, who first sought a release from his deal at the end of last season when the Dragons extended the contract of skipper Ben Hunt.
It was subsequently withdrawn, but Sullivan's uneasy relationship with former coach Anthony Griffin, and recurring hamstring issues, saw the Wests Devils product show only flashes of the brilliance he possesses.
Ironically it was Hunt seeking a release from that deal midway through the year, though incoming coach Shane Flanagan appears to have eased that unrest enough to let the 33-year-old's long-mooted successor leave the club.
The loss of a promising local product will leave a bitter taste for the Illawarra faithful should Sullivan ultimately realise his potential elsewhere.
He'll link with a Tigers club experiencing its own share of tumult with Tim Sheens tenure as head coach ending a year ahead of schedule, with Benji Marshall to step into the head coaching hot seat a year earlier than planned.
How to utilise Sullivan alongside returning veteran Aiden Sezer who's reportedly linked with club in the wake Luke Brooks' departure to Manly at the end of the season.
"[Sullivan's] a very talented young player with a bright future," Marshall said.
"On top of that he is a really good person with great character and an infectious energy. We expect him to play a key role for us over the next few years."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
