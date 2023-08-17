Illawarra Mercurysport
Dragons confirm Sullivan release to link with Wests Tigers

By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:43pm
Jayden Sullivan has linked with the Tigers after being released by the Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra have officially granted young gun Jayden Sullivan a release from the final two years of his contract, with the 21-year-old linking with Wests Tigers on a four-year deal.

