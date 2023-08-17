World Cup opportunity offers more than just a walk in the park

When Gavin Baldock came across 'walking football' he thought it was a chance to indulge his greatest sporting passion and get a bit of exercise. Now he's headed to the UK to represent Australia in a World Cup.
Fellow Illawarra players Tanya Sabell and Nic Greathead are also headed to Derby for the tournament that will feature teams as varied as Kenya, England, Rwanda, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Wales, Italy, Nigeria, Singapore, Japan, Northern Ireland, South Korea and the Caribbean.
It's not what Baldock had in mind when he reconnected with some old football mates over a few cold ones last year, six years after last running around with the boots on.
"There were a couple of blokes that I played outdoor with and we were having a reunion drink one day last year and they said that they were playing," Baldock said.
"I said 'that sounds stupid, but tell me more about it'. I rocked up and had a kick and enjoyed it and I started it just for shits and giggles, to get out of the house and get my hand out of the beer fridge one night a week.
"I had no idea that there was any opportunity to represent NSW or Australia. I just simply started playing for the sake of playing, the exercise and mental health benefits.
"What we've got the chance to do is not anything that any of us ever planned on, it's occurred and so we're going to take it on."
'Walking' for the purposes of walking football is defined as keeping one foot on the ground at all times. There's two forms of the game, one without goalkeepers and one with goalkeepers, with an exclusion zone.
The ball is not to travel over shoulder height or over top of the height of the goals and there's no tackling from behind. It's a modified game aimed at letting older people stay in the game they love, or experience the benefits of the world game for the first time.
"There's a bit of sport involved, but there's a real mental health benefit to it," Baldock said.
"There's a bit of sport involved, but there's a real mental health benefit to it.
"I played outdoor (soccer) until I was 54, I turned 60 at the beginning of the year so I hadn't used my soccer brain in six years. It gives me an opportunity to use my soccer brain and a set of skills that I've had since I've been a kid, but for men and women [in their] fifties and sixties or ageing people, it's a chance to get out of the house.
"There's mental health benefits to it, there's the social aspects of it as well and you can create new communities through a common interest. Our little group in Wollongong, it doesn't matter how much skill you have or whether you've never played before, everybody's welcome.
"There's sort of a range of benefits, so that's why people I think are becoming attracted to it."
The tournament at Sir Alf Ramsey Stadium, the training home of the England men's team, will host the tournament over three days from August 24.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.