Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

World Cup opportunity offers more than just a walk in the park

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin Baldock, Tanya Sabell and Nic Greathead are all heading to the UK for the Walking Football World Cup. Picture by Robert Peet
Gavin Baldock, Tanya Sabell and Nic Greathead are all heading to the UK for the Walking Football World Cup. Picture by Robert Peet

When Gavin Baldock came across 'walking football' he thought it was a chance to indulge his greatest sporting passion and get a bit of exercise. Now he's headed to the UK to represent Australia in a World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.