A large haystack fire behind Nowra High School and Stockland Nowra is expected to take a few days to extinguish.
The fire blanketed Nowra central business district with smoke after it started about 4pm on Wednesday, August 16, with NSW Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews attending.
Shoalhaven RFS operational officer Ross Smith said there were challenges getting water to the site, so bulk water carrierts had to be called in.
Even then the tankers had to park on the high school grounds, before several hoses were connected together to reach the fire on farmlands.
Mr Smith said on Thursday the fire crews had pulled apart some of the haystack on Wednesday night in an effort to extinguish the flames, but the fire was too big.
"Crews will continue working on that fire today, but I daresay they won't be able to extinguish it today and it will be burning over the next few days," he said.
A change in wind direction has resulted in the smoke blowing east, potentially impacted on coastal villages.
Mr Smith said anyone with breathing difficulties should close their windows and avoid prolonged exposure.
During Thursday an excavator was used to help create a safe path over bare soil for an RFS tanker to reach the haystack, making it easier to extinguish the smouldering haystack, that had only recently been piled together.
However hoses still had to be run from a bulk water carrier on the high school grounds.
Mr Smith said there was no threat to property, with the fire contained by a large area of bare soil surrounding it.
"It's pretty safe - at this stage there's not reason why it should get beyond containment lines," he said.
While the fire's cause is under investigation, Mr Smith said most haystack fires were the result of high internal temperatures in the stack causing spontaneous combustion.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
