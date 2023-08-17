Illawarra Mercury
UK chat show master Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

Updated August 17 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:38pm
Sir Michael Parkinson, best-known for his television talk show Parkinson, has died aged 88.
British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died aged 88.

