UK chat show master Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died aged 88.
"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," the BBC said on Thursday, citing a statement from his family.
"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."
BBC director general Tim Davie described Sir Michael as "truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed".
"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed," the BBC reported Davie as saying.
"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener."
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.