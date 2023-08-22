The director of failed construction company Daascon may be liable for up to $22,000 in fines after failing to set aside retention payments for contractors.
One structural trade subcontractor working on the Elevation 77 project in Shellharbour claims he is owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid retention money, after completing the work he was required to do on time and to standard.
On all building projects worth over $20 million, the head contractor is required by law to set aside a certain amount from progress payments to subcontractors.
Funds are meant to be kept in a trust to pay contractors in the event the company goes bust.
This law is partly designed to ensure that subcontractors complete works correctly and on time, but the money must also be held in a trust, so that, in the case where a head contractor goes under, the money is available to the subcontractors.
With Elevation 77 worth upwards of $40 million, the head contractor, in this case Daascon, controlled by sole director Samy Saad, should have put aside these funds in a trust account.
"I'm entitled to receive my retention," a frustrated contractor said.
The issue of retention money was raised in meetings with Daascon's administrators O'Brien Palmer.
In a report issued to creditors on July 31, the administrators noted that the money had gone.
"The balance sheet as at 4 July 2023 does not disclose any retention monies held by the company," the report outlined.
"In explanation, the director has advised that the retention monies have not been retained."
The administrators go on to say that contractors owed these funds should include that as part of their claims, but with the company's creditors ultimately resolving to pay out debts at just 11 cents in the dollar, contractors are left with little prospect of being repaid in any meaningful way.
A spokesperson for the Department of Fair Trading said there were strict rules about when this money can be withdrawn.
"A head contractor can only withdraw money if it is in line with the contract terms, an agreement is made in writing with a subcontractor, if an adjudicator determines an amount to be paid or if ordered to by a court or tribunal," the spokesperson said.
"This money cannot be used by a head contractor for any other purpose."
Despite being referred to as a 'trust' in legislation, the account is a trust in name only, and does not have the statutory protection of other trusts.
For creditors to be able to get more of their money back, they would have to mount legal challenges against Mr Saad. Not only would this be expensive in itself, the administrators report that Mr Saad has no significant property or personal assets, making any successful claim unable to reap rewards.
For subcontractors who want to pursue the director of a company that owes them money after it goes into administration, this is a common stumbling block.
In the case of companies that go into administration, many are effectively trading insolvent prior to calling in administrators. However, with few assets remaining and the heavy cost of litigation, creditors who could make a claim against a director for breaching their duties do not, because the payout will be insignificant.
"In essence, he's used us," the contractor said.
