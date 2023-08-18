Home-grown software created to stop spending so much time at work has spun off into a new business for Wollongong's Five Barrel Brewing.
Called Abbl, it was created by siblings Lucy Timpano and Phil O'Shea.
Mr O'Shea started up the brewery and Ms Timpano initially came on board to do the books - she has accountancy qualifications - but has now become the business development manager.
Ms Timpano said the brewery software - which keeps track of inventory, brewing, ordering and sales - was designed to streamline operations at the Keira Street site.
"It was starting to get almost unmanageable - both Phil and I had young children and we didn't want to spend any more time than was necessary at the brewery," Ms Timpano said.
"Phil has a background in software development and he started developing little tools just help us plan and automate a lot of our processes.
"Everything we have developed has been to fulfil a need in our own brewery. While talking to some of our friends in the industry we found a lot of other breweries was suffering with the same problems and that's why we decided to take it to market."
So far, there are 10 other breweries using the Abbl software, and there is a view to expanding it for use by cider-makers, distillers and wine-makers.
Rather than keep the software to themselves, Ms Timpano said they opted to share it because the craft beer industry is "really collaborative".
"It's very much us against the big guys and nobody wants to see anybody else fail," she said.
"That's essentially why we decided to take it to the greater industry because a lot of the programs that are out there currently are more geared to the breweries that are doing a million litres plus.
"We felt that it's the small guys that needed the help, really. So many of us are family businesses. We just want to see a good strong craft beer market in Australia and you can't do that if you're in the trenches doing paperwork day in day out."
The software has seen Abbl become the first recipient of the Scalapay Scale Up Scholarship, a collaboration between Illawarra-born financial technology company Scalapay and iAccelerate.
The scholarship includes funding for an iAccelerate residency and mentorship support from the Scalapay team.
"We'll be going through some mentor sessions with them where they can help us develop some sales strategies and the like," Ms Timpano said.
"Our families have always been in bricks-and-mortar style businesses so to have this software, we're just not 100 per cent sure how to make that a global business. So to have the backing of Scalapay and the use of their knowledge and how they did what they did so quickly, I think it'll be such a huge benefit for us."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
