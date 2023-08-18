Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Five Barrel Brewing's new start-up wins an iAccelerate scholarship

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:33pm, first published August 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home-grown software created to stop spending so much time at work has spun off into a new business for Wollongong's Five Barrel Brewing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.