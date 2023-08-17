A 1000-litre fuel tank was at risk of erupting after a blaze ignited in an Albion Park Rail scrap metal yard overnight.
The emergency call was received at 6.36pm on Thursday, August 17 to a business on Rivulet Crescent.
The fire was burning with such ferocity that it threatened to spread to the nearby fuel tank and administration building, Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said.
"It involved a whole lot of cars and given they stack them reasonably high, the flames were quite high," he said.
"The nearby admin building and 1000-litre fuel tank, they're the competing challenges to keep the fire contained to those cars."
The blaze was contained within 40 minutes (by 7.10pm), but it took 12 truck loads of firefighters, including specialist HAZMAT crews, until almost midnight to completely extinguish the smouldering flames.
"Metal just smoulders and smoulders," Insp Erlik said.
Police were called to the scene and at this stage the cause of the fire is undetermined.
There's been a spike in house fires in the Illawarra this winter, so Fire and Rescue NSW is keen provide free residential smoke alarms and home safety checks. It's available for people who are statistically at higher risk of incidents occurring, including:
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
