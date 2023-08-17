Illawarra Mercury
Firefighters called to overnight blaze in Albion Park metal yard

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:32am, first published 9:00am
Firefighters had to rush to stop a fire from impacting a 1000-litre fuel tank in Albion Park on August 17. Picture by FRNSW Corrimal
A 1000-litre fuel tank was at risk of erupting after a blaze ignited in an Albion Park Rail scrap metal yard overnight.

