Warrawong seven-storey apartment complex on the cards

A proposed seven-storey apartment block is another instance of the changing face of Warrawong.
The proposed development across three lots in Greene Street comes with 53 apartments and plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
It is almost next-door to the council's upgrade of the library and community centre on the corner of Greene and King streets, where construction is slated to begin next year.
It's also a stone's throw away from Warrawong Plaza, where owner Elanor Investors Group is hoping to build a dozen apartment towers offering more than 1000 residences.
The Greene Street plan includes 28 two-bedroom units, 18 three-bedroom residences and seven one-bedders.
The ground floor will have three commercial spaces and a two-level basement car park will have 85 spaces.
"The vision for the site is to deliver a mixed-use development that provides housing choice and affordability for the existing and planned future community within Warrawong," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The development will also incorporate commercial tenancies that will provide additional commercial floor space to service the needs of residents within an integrated, high-quality building."
At 27.3 metres, the proposed building is more than three metres taller than the maximum height allowed by the Wollongong Local Environment Plan.
The developer has requested the council grant an exemption.
"The breach is deemed to be reasonable as it only comprises lift overruns, roof parapet, communal open space, will not contain any habitable floor space and will not be visually prominent or readily apparent from the street," the statement of environmental effects claimed.
A traffic study claimed the development would put an extra 18 vehicle onto Greene Street in the morning peak and 19 in the evening, which it described as "minimal" with no negative impacts.
The Greene and King streets intersection is the closest to the site and is left-turn only, which will mean traffic heading south will have to drive around the block to turn right at the Cowper Street intersection.
"After the distribution of traffic on the road network, the number of additional trips per turn at any intersection will be low," the study said.
"Given the existing substantial spare capacity at the nearest intersections, these additional trips will have no noticeable impact on the street network operation."
The development application for the Greene Street apartments is on public exhibition until September 1.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
