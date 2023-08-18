Illawarra Mercury
Warrawong seven-storey apartment complex on the cards

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
August 18 2023 - 1:12pm
An artist's impression of a seven-storey apartment complex proposed for Warrawong. Picture by PTI Architecture
An artist's impression of a seven-storey apartment complex proposed for Warrawong. Picture by PTI Architecture

A proposed seven-storey apartment block is another instance of the changing face of Warrawong.

