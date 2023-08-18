In 1950, the issue of abolishing the playing of sport on Sundays was such a hot-button issue that Wollongong Council decided to hold a referendum on the subject.
On August 19, just days after the plan for the December referendum was announced, a Mercury reporter hit the streets to ask people what they thought.
Not surprisingly, that reporter couldn't find anyone willing to go on the record in opposition to sport on a Sunday.
Though one Crown Street store manager commented anonymously that he was in favour of no sport Sunday - though for clearly selfish reasons.
"My staff is supposed to rest over the weekend and instead they play sports and come for work on Monday mornings dog tired," he said.
Others had very different views; they worked six days a week and what they did on Sunday was their business.
For the record, the yes vote to continue sport on Sunday romped home. At the December vote, it won 23,043 to just 8439.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
