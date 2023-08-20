Illawarra Mercury
Trail bike rider at Unanderra rides across tracks in front of an oncoming train

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
A trail bike rider has been caught on camera blasting past the boomgates of the level crossing at Unanderra.

