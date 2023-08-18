A trail bike rider has been caught on camera blasting past the boomgates of the level crossing at Unanderra.
The footage was captured last Sunday by a driver's dashcam and shows the boomgates at Nolan Street down, the red lights flashing and the warning bells sounding as the Picnic Train draws near.
Then you hear the bike coming - and you can tell by the engine revving that the rider has no intention of stopping.
"You could see the train coming, with the billowing smoke," the dashcam driver told the Mercury.
"There were two vehicles behind me, then suddenly the motorbike overtook the stopped cars and without any hesitation went through the train crossing - I'm estimating at about 40-60 kilometres per hour."
The Berkeley resident said seeing the rider go through the boomgates made him angry about the lack of consideration for others.
"Berkeley has a lot of people riding motorbikes carelessly," he said.
"Not so long ago I remember driving past the crime scene of a hit and run where a motorbike hit a cyclist near the Warrawong McDonald's. That also triggers a memory of nearly being knocked over by off-road motorcyclists while walking along the lake walk down at Fred Finch Park to Hooka Point."
While not commenting directly on the Unanderra incident, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said ignoring boomgates at a level crossing "could have far reaching and possibly devasting consequences".
"Whether it be during last week's Rail Safety Week, or at any time, there is no excuse not to obey the law at level crossings," the spokesperson said.
"We urge everyone to be patient and not rush to the other side.
"Flashing lights, bells and boom gates are there for everyone's safety - do not enter a level crossing if they are activated."
The spokeswoman said motorists who didn't follow the rules at level crossings faced three demerit points and a $481 fine if caught by NSW Police.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
