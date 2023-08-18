History beckons for the all-conquering Shoalhaven who are one game away from finishing the Illawarra District Rugby Union season undefeated.
The reigning premiers have won all 15 games they have played heading into their final round encounter against the Campbelltown Harlequins on Saturday.
Both teams are guaranteed of playing finals rugby this season regardless of the result but Shoals player-coach Will Miller admitted winning all their regular season games would be a special achievement.
"That really wasn't a goal of ours but obviously if we do win it would be a great achievement," he said.
"We look at it that if we lose any games now, it's all for nothing.
"I think we just got to stay focused on the game ahead and that's Campbelltown this weekend. They have had a really strong last couple of weeks, especially with their win against Avondale last weekend with a pretty good score.
"They're going to be up for it and they're going to be a really good challenge I think."
The Harlequins have looked especially good over the last six weeks,, with the Adam Choice-coached outfit winning five of their six games, including a last-start 38-17 victory over the second-placed Wombats.
This is not lost on Miller, who noticed early in the campaign that Campbelltown had some very good players in their squad.
"'They've been building really well," he said.
"Even when we played them in round one they had a lot of really handy players. It's good to see that they're putting it all together at the right time of the season. It's going to make it very interesting come finals time, there'll be no easy games, that's for sure."
Miller added winning a second straight minor premiership was an achievement to be proud of as it reflected consistent success throughout the season.
Though he also welcomed the challenge of finals football.
"At the end of the day finals football is a different ball game. Your season can be over in one game unfortunately. But that's also the beauty of it. Teams that are expected to win don't always win. We are aware of that. It's shaping up to be an exciting finals series."
Meantime, while Avondale are guaranteed of meeting Shoals in the first week of the finals, the Wombats will be keen to get another game under their belt when they tackle the Bowral Blacks on Saturday.
With four teams forfeiting games against them, the Wombats have only played three games in the past eight weeks.
Their lack of game time was evident in Avondale's last-start loss to Campbelltown.
In other fixtures on Saturday, Kiama hosts Tech Waratahs, while University battle Shamrocks.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.