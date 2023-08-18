A Woonona home, on the market after 75 years in the same family, has new owners after previously passing in at auction.
The home at 3 Liamina Avenue, Woonona sold for $2,310,000 earlier this week.
The third generation home, offered to the market for the first time ever, is located about 100 metres from Woonona Beach.
The home sits on a 657 square metre block. The existing dwelling contains a north-facing, four-bedroom single-level home, with a three-bedroom granny flat at the rear of the property.
The property had been in the same family since 1948; the existing house had already been built at the time they bought it.
An extension was later added in 1999, which included an extra bedroom and sunroom.
The listing was being marketed as a "prime piece of land offers endless possibilities for those seeking to create something extraordinary".
"Unlock the value of this sizeable block and turn it into a profitable investment or build your dream home," the marketing stated.
Selling agent, Madison Phipps from MMJ North said the property sold to Sydney buyers, who planned to conduct a knockdown-rebuild.
Ms Phipps said the home had passed in at auction in early August, but had received strong interest prior to and after going under the hammer.
"It needs a lot of work, and the plan for it is to be redeveloped," she said.
On the topic of properties being for sale after a lengthy period of time in current ownership, a Figtree home in original condition is on the market for the first time since it was built in the mid-1970s.
The property at 4 Smyth Place, Figtree is going under the hammer on Saturday.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is situated on a 574.6 square metre elevated block.
Selling agent, John Kay from Ray White Unanderra said the home had been in the same ownership since it was constructed in 1976.
"It's a great home in solid condition for its age," Mr Kay said.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
