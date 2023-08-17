Amone an 'hour by hour' proposition for Dragons coach ahead of Storm clash

Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr will make a late call on whether five-eighth Talatau Amone takes the field against Melbourne on Saturday as the 21-year-old faces court over an alleged hammer attack last November.
Amone attended Wollongong Court on Thursday pleading not guilty to damaging property, intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Amone is fighting allegations he was the "main aggressor" in a rooftop hammer attack against a tradie, with his legal team arguing it's a case of mistaken identity and that the Dragons young gun was "not the person on the roof."
"It's my decision. I'll just have to make that call based on two things, what's best for the team and what's best for him," Carr said.
"He's one of our players and I always put the player's welfare before anything else. That's how people should be treated.
"He's going through a bit. In terms of what's happening off the field, we've just got to keep going hour by hour with that, as opposed to day by day.
"I've been talking to him every day and we'll keep in close contact, so we'll make a call on that later today (Friday).
"I'll make sure I look after him first and foremost and then obviously make the best decision for what's best for the team too."
The matter returning to court continues a tumultuous year for Amone, who was first charged in December and was stood down under the NRL's no-fault policy in January.
The stand down was automatically implemented given Amone was initially facing up to 14 years jail.
The matter shifting from district court to local court, and the resulting reduction in potential jail time, saw the stand down lifted in March.
He's subsequently managed 17 NRL appearances this year amid the off-field dramas, with Carr feeling the saga hasn't stalled the Wests Devils' product's progression.
"I've been so happy with his form lately," Carr said.
"Probably his last four games of his have been unreal. He's played some really good footy and he's going to the game every week now.
"I think he's really turned the corner, is playing some really good footy and maturing into a good number six in the NRL.
"People forget how old he is, he's only a young kid. In terms of his NRL career, he's got a lot to learn and he knows that.
"He's got a real big future ahead of him, we've just got to make sure that we don't rush him. We'll just make sure we keep working with him and keep building his game."
Off-contract next year, Amone is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, but shapes at Ben Hunt's likely foil after Jayden Sullivan was released to link with the Tigers on a four-year deal.
"He wants to and I don't write anyone off," Carr said.
"I've loved working with 'Bud'. I've got a really close relationship with him and he played some really good footy throughout the year.
"It's a business these days, he's taken an opportunity elsewhere. I'm sure he'll take his opportunity when he gets it, whatever that looks like next year.
"He's been in my office every week trying to say 'one more week, one more week'. He loves playing here, he loves playing with his mates, he's grown up with them all.
"He's a chance, we'll just have to see how he pulls up, but [also] do the right thing by him personally."
The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from another close-run loss to Souths next week when they host Melbourne in their final Wollongong outing on Saturday.
"We're just trying to build on what we've been building on and hopefully turn those losses into wins," Carr said.
"We've been in every game in the last six weeks up until the last minute of the game, which means we're doing a lot right. A lot of teams aren't in that situation.
"In the NRL it's hard to do that, to be in the game right to the death. We're here to win tomorrow night and that's what we're going [out there] to do."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
