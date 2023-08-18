Young Lions hungry to pounce on victory in season finale

The Wollongong Lions may have taken some giant strides forward in 2023, but it's all systems go as they aim to wrap up their campaign on a high note on Saturday.
The Lions will return to North Dalton Park to face wooden spooners Kiama in the last round of the regular AFL South Coast season.
Looking at the ladder, Wollongong are in no man's land heading into the fixture - the side can't make finals, while they also can't fall to last place. However, Lions vice-captain Ben Hyndes insists that they still have plenty to play for this weekend.
"We've been playing some good footy the past few weeks but haven't unfortunately got the results. So we're looking to finish on a high against Kiama, though I'm sure they will be looking to do the same," he said.
"We want to get that momentum rolling again and move into next season with some positives. It's the last game of the season s owe want to finish with a win. We haven't a win since we last played them (in July), and it's always a good feeling getting that win. So the boys will definitely be up for it."
No matter the result on Saturday, it will be the second successive campaign where the Lions have failed to play finals, after collecting the wooden spoon in 2022 in their first season under head coach William Judd.
They finished that season with two wins, a tally which they can potentially double in this final round. Hyndes said it had also been a great year for a "bunch of young players" who have stepped up to the top grade.
"Sam Hobson is definitely one name who has shown throughout this year and taken his game to the next level. He was in the midfield last year, but got moved into the backline and he's been a great user from the backline," he said.
"We've also had a couple of Griffith boys in Angus Brown and Zac Demaniel who have done really well."
Elsewhere, the Kangaroos can secure the Men's Premier Division minor premiership when they host Northern Districts at Figtree Oval; while the Bulldogs will tackle the Suns at Keira Oval on Saturday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
