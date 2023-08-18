An alleged bikie-turned-tradie who claims he was the victim of Dragons five-eighth Junior Amone in a rooftop hammer attack has aired his version of the events that left him with a broken hip, ribs and wrist.
Jai King was cleaning a roof adjacent to the Amone's Warrawong household on November 15 last year when Talatau Amone, 52, started taking pictures of his vehicle parked on a nature strip, he told a court on Friday.
"I said, 'Do you want me to move it?,'" Mr King said.
"[Talatau] said 'I'm gonna smash your fuckin' head in,'" Talatau allegedly said in response.
The 21-year-old St Georga Illawarra player and his father Talatau are facing the second day of their Wollongong Local Court hearing.
Each have pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including a common charges of intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Mr King - wearing a wrist brace in court - said the vehicle dispute kicked off a series of violent events, with Talatau allegedly snapping off his indicator before a group of people then jumped on his car.
"All of a sudden these guys start getting up on the roof," Mr King said.
"The two sons, one with a hammer, tried to hit me with the hammer.
"I really had nowhere to go ... I stepped backwards, hit the gutter ... and that must've broke.
"I hit the air conditioning unit, it spun me around the ground.
"I broke my hip ... I could hear them saying 'f---in' get that c---.'"
Mr King claimed he saw a media article about Talatau, who he referred to in court as "the big fat one", and identified him as one of his alleged attackers.
The Amone's legal team argued on Thursday the case against Junior was one of mistaken identity.
"He was not the person on the roof," high-profile barrister John Korn said.
"In simple terms ... they've got the wrong person."
Talatau and Junior are supported in court by family, Junior's manager Mario Tartak, and fellow Dragons player Jayden Sullivan.
More to come.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
