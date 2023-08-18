Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Day two of St George Illawarra Dragons player Junior Amone's hearing underway

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged bikie-turned-tradie who claims he was the victim of Dragons five-eighth Junior Amone in a rooftop hammer attack has aired his version of the events that left him with a broken hip, ribs and wrist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.