Dragons player Junior Amone will have to wait six weeks for a decision to be made over allegations he carried out a rooftop hammer attack on a tradie, with his legal team maintaining it was a case of mistaken identity.
"Our client is innocent," defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri said outside Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming reserved her judgement for October 16 after the two-day hearing of Junior, 21, and his father Talatau Amone, 47, came to a close.
Each pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including common charges of intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Tradesmen and cousins, Jai King and Dean West, took to the stand to provide their version of the events of November 15, 2022.
Mr King said he was cleaning a roof across the road from the Amones' Warrawong household when Talatau started taking pictures of his Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip, he told a court on Friday.
Mr King - wearing a wrist brace in court - claimed he offered to move his vehicle however Talatau reached through the driver's side window and snapped off the indicator before a group of people then jumped on his car.
"All of a sudden these guys start getting up on the roof (of the house)," Mr King said.
"The two sons - one with a hammer - tried to hit me."
Mr King said he jumped onto a neighbouring roof to get away from Junior however he had nowhere to go, stepped backwards, hit the gutter and fell.
"I hit the air conditioning unit, it spun me around," he said.
"I broke my hip ... I could hear them saying 'f---in' get that c---.'"
In cross-examination, high-profile barrister John Korn asked Mr King if he had told Talatau to "go f--- your mother" and that he would "send 20 of the bikies through your house".
However Magistrate Fleming ruled the question was irrelevant after police prosecutor Sergeant Anna Comer objected a person doesn't have to be part of a bikie gang to make such a threat.
The court heard Mr King and Mr West initially gave police "vague" descriptions of the men, saying one was a "big fat guy" and the other was "athletic" with a porn-style moustache.
Mr Korn said Junior had been incorrectly identified by a media article published a day after the incident, which influenced the pair's recollection.
The magistrate agreed and deemed the article as inadmissible.
"[Mr King and Mr West] looked at the website together ... that issue is clearly problematic," Magistrate Fleming said.
"The notoriety of Junior is a significant influence and that can't be ignored."
Sgt Comer sought to rely on evidence that proved Junior was at the scene including photographs and police body worn video that showed a man with a "black trim moustache, no shirt, and a tattoo on his left forearm".
Mr Korn said Mr King was "not an impressive witness" and there was no evidence capable of connecting Junior to the incident.
"He was not the person on the roof. In simple terms ... they've got the wrong person," Mr Korn said.
When initially charged, Junior was unavailable for selection for three months due to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy.
However the rising star returned to play in March when it was decided the matter would remain in the local court.
With bail conditions allowing him to travel to fulfil the obligations of his NRL contract, he will be free to travel to New Zealand for the club's clash with Warriors next week.
Talatau and Junior were supported in court by family, Junior's manager Mario Tartak, and fellow NRL player Jayden Sullivan.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.