Lawyers of rising Dragons star Junior Amone claim case of 'mistaken identity'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 18 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 5:30pm
Dragons player Junior Amone will have to wait six weeks for a decision to be made over allegations he carried out a rooftop hammer attack on a tradie, with his legal team maintaining it was a case of mistaken identity.

