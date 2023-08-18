Jonovski re-energised to lead 'Premier League's biggest club' in 2024

Rob Jonovski says the "fire in my guts are lit again" as he prepares for his next coaching chapter in the Illawarra Premier League.
The 2019 grand final-winning mentor was this week unveiled as Wollongong United's head coach for next season. The appointment came on Wednesday, just 24 hours after Billy Tsovolos announced he would step away from the game to spend more time with his family.
Jonovski arrives at the club boasting an impressive resume, with highlights including masterminding Corrimal's 2019 grand final victory over league champions Wollongong Olympic.
The man affectionately known as 'Rog' then joined Coniston in 2021. That season was cut short due to COVID, but he led the team back into finals the following year. Jonovski then had Cono on track for another top-five finish in 2023 before the club made the shock announcement in May that they had parted ways with the coach, effective immediately.
There was plenty of mystery surrounding the departure, however, Jonovski has never been one to shy away from controversy. Last year, he was whacked with a lengthy suspension after publicly criticising the officials following Coniston's 2-1 defeat to Olympic - he later apologised via the Mercury for the outburst.
After taking several months away from the Premier League, Jonovski said he felt rejuvenated as he prepared for his coaching challenge with Wollongong United.
"They're a big club, the biggest club in the Illawarra Premier League, in my eyes. And it was refreshing to talk with a club that has very good football etiquette, and a club that's very ambitious," he told the Mercury.
"I've missed training during the week, I've been walking my dog at night for something to do. But the fire in my guts are lit again. I've had time to reflect on things over the last few months and I'm hungry.
"I'm ready to go and I'm looking forward to this next chapter."
Tsovolos could coach United for the last time this Sunday when they take on league champions Albion Park at Macedonia Park.
After hanging up the boots as a United player, Tsovolos took over the reins in late 2021 and enjoyed a dream debut season, guiding the club to the 2022 IPL championship victory. He also oversaw them becoming the first local association side to reach the national round of 32 draw in the Australia Cup.
However, things have been a bit tougher this season. United now sit in sixth place on the table and need to upset the White Eagles - and hope other results go their way - to play finals in 2023.
No matter what happens on Sunday, Jonovski is looking to build on the foundation that Tsovolos has set.
"I've spoken with Billy a number of times during the week and he's been all class," he said.
"We'll have a bit of a plan once the season is over, and we're going to try and execute that plan. The squad is there and we obviously want to build on top of that."
The final round of the 2023 IPL season will see all six games being held concurrently on Sunday afternoon.
In the other fixtures, the Rosellas will host South Coast United at Elizabeth Park; Coniston takes on Wollongong Olympic at JJ Kelly Park; Corrimal tackles Tarrawanna at Memorial Park; the Lions meet Bulli at Crehan Park; and Helensburgh faces Port Kembla at Rex Jackson Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
