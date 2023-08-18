Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks
Photos

BREAKING: Next Star AJ Johnson suffers broken nose at Hawks training

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AJ Johnson leaves Hawks practice to get his injured nose treated. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson leaves Hawks practice to get his injured nose treated. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra has copped its first setback six weeks out from the club's season opener, with high-profile recruit AJ Johnson to undergo surgery after suffering a broken nose at training this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.