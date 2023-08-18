Illawarra has copped its first setback six weeks out from the club's season opener, with high-profile recruit AJ Johnson to undergo surgery after suffering a broken nose at training this week.
The 18-year-old US high school sensation, who arrived in Wollongong a fortnight ago, came off second best in a collision with skipper Sam Froling that forced him from the floor in Tuesday's scrimmage.
He was seen to by club medical staff, but returned the bench and watched the remainder of the session before joining his teammates in the post-scrimmage huddle. It's understood subsequent examinations have confirmed the injury will require surgical correction that's due to occur early next week.
It's likely to send shiver down the spine of coach Jacob Jackomas, whose first year in charge was plagued by injuries to key imports, with four marquee players going down with season-ending injuries.
He was entitled to expect more luck on the injury front, but has now copped his first whack well before the season tips off.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
