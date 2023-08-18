Concerned parents have dual concerns over the appointment of the incoming principal of The Illawarra Grammar School.
A group of parents of TIGS students contacted the Mercury to voice their concerns not long after the school announced Dr Julie Greenhalgh as its next principal.
She will start on January 1, 2024, following the retirement of Judith Nealy.
In a letter sent to parents, it states Dr Greenhalgh, was recruited by a selection panel formed by the school council and external experts.
"Dr Greenhalgh was originally a member of the selection panel, however, after learning even more about TIGS and our plans for the future, was invited to apply for the position," the letter stated.
"Dr Greenhalgh then stepped down from the panel and formally applied to become the next Principal."
This has sparked some concern within the school community.
"The fact that Dr Greenhalgh commenced the recruitment process as a member of the panel is very concerning and suggests a closed process with a predetermined outcome," the group's spokesperson said.
"TIGS parents are furious at the way in which the recruitment for the new principal has been undertaken. It represents a complete failure of leadership of the school council, both in process and outcome."
The parents, who do not wish to be named, said Dr Greenhalgh will "start under a cloud" if she is required to sign a statement rejecting same-sex marriage.
The Mercury previously reported an Anglican Diocese rule requires the next TIGS principal to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman.
The rule was brought in as a requirement by the Sydney diocese in 2019.
The Mercury has sought to confirm with TIGS whether changes have been made to this requirement and whether the incoming principal would be required to sign the "Statement of Personal Faith".
Dr Greenhalgh was the principal at Sydney's independent girls' school, Meriden, for 16 years.
At that time she signed an open letter with 33 other Sydney and Illawarra Anglican principals calling on parliament for an exemption to the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 to employ staff that support the ethos of the school.
The 2018 letter was heavily criticised as a request to allow schools to dismiss LGBTQIA+ staff under religious freedom, which the Anglican Church Diocese of Sydney strongly refutes.
Dr Greenhalgh, then-principal of Meriden, and TIGS' principal Mrs Nealy both signed the open letter.
Past and present Meriden students started a change.org petition in 2018 asking Dr Greenhalgh to withdraw her signature.
Mrs Nealy also received backlash from past and present students.
"Schools are not just what they teach, they are how they live their values and treat their broader community, including staff and parents," the group of parents of TIGS students said.
"While the parent community wants to give Dr Greenhalgh the benefit of the doubt, the fact that she has previously supported protecting schools' ability to discriminate against LGBT staff is completely inconsistent with the reassurances the School Council has sought to provide about the inclusive and supportive nature of the school environment."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
