Former Wollongong Lord Mayor Alex Darling passes away

Two-term Wollongong Lord Mayor Alex Darling has passed away.
A jeweller in the Wollongong CBD, Mr Darling has served on Wollongong City Council for three terms as a Councillor, first elected in 1987.
In 2002, when he was elected Lord Mayor at a by-election and retained the position at the 2004 poll.
He was mayor when the council was sacked during the ICAC corruption scandal, though he was not involved.
Wollongong City Council General Manager Greg Doyle worked with Mr Darling during his time on the council and described him as "a passionate advocate for the community".
"He loved Wollongong and was proud to lead the council as Lord Mayor for six years, and to be a councillor for so many more, as he worked to deliver the best for the community," Mr Doyle said.
"It was during his tenure that the strategic framework for the city centre, or the Revitalising Wollongong City Centre Plan, was developed.
"It was also when early planning and visioning work was done the Blue Mile precinct - an area which continues to develop and grow as a premier spot for people to socialise, exercise and relax."
It is understood he passed away earlier this week at IRT Woonona.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.