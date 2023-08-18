The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) has announced its new principal will be Dr Julie Greenhalgh.
Dr Greenhalgh will start on January 1, 2024, following the retirement of TIGS principal Judith Nealy.
Dr Greenhalgh was the principal at Sydney's Anglican girls' school Meriden at Strathfield for 16 years.
TIGS council chair Anthony Okely praised the incoming principal as an academic leader.
"Dr Greenhalgh's warmth and authenticity underpin her enthusiasm for the role of Principal," he said in a statement.
"We are equally humbled to welcome an academic leader of Dr Greenhalgh's calibre to the TIGS community and excited to partner with her as we continue to strive for excellence together."
The Mercury previously reported that an Anglican Diocese rule will require the next TIGS principal to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman.
The statement includes a clause rejecting same-sex marriage, which was brought in as a requirement for school run by the Anglican Diocese of Sydney in 2019.
The Mercury has sought to confirm whether changes have been made to this requirement by TIGS and whether the incoming principal would be required to sign the "Statement of Personal Faith".
Dr Greenhalgh previously worked as a teacher at Canberra Grammar School and Pymble Ladies' College.
She served on the Board of the Cranbrook School, as committee chair for the Association of Heads of Independent Schools of Australia and as a member of the board for the Association of Heads of Independent Girls Schools (AHIGS).
"I am excited to accept the invitation from the school council to be the next principal of The Illawarra Grammar School," Dr Greenhalgh was quoted saying in the school's statement.
"I know the good reputation of the school and of the solid foundations that have been established by Mrs Nealy and her team."
