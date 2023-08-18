'We still think we're the best': Wests bullish about title claims despite tough run in

There aren't many skills livewire Wests utility Joseph Dickson doesn't possess, but lying isn't one of them. It's why the Devils rake doesn't try when asked if last year's grand final defeat still stings.
Wests led the decider at halftime, and deep into the second stanza, when Collies centre Ben Rumble scored a momentum-shifting length-of-the-field try - only for live stream replays to reveal the ball had been fumbled over the try-line.
There was no means of overturning the call, with Collies going on to claim a second straight premiership at the hands of the Devils. With a shot at finals redemption finally arriving, Dickson's take is a frank one.
"Personally, to say I'm not still dirty about it I'd be lying," he said.
"That's not the only thing that fuels it. You obviously you already want to win the grand final, but I'm definitely not here to not win one [again]. It's what we're all here for at this end of the year.
"All due respect to all the other sides, we still think we're the best side in the comp and we definitely have the talent in the team to win the whole thing. We'd be kidding ourselves, if we didn't.
"There's no point us being here if we didn't think that."
After taking the direct path to last year's decider via the major semi-final, the Devils will need to walk the hard path to a shot at grand final redemption heading into Saturday's minor semi-final showdown with Thirroul.
It didn't appear a remotely likely scenario as Pete McLeod's side went through the opening eight rounds without a loss. The Devils form has been a patchy 2-5 since then, including a four-game run of losses through the middle part of the season.
It was a first for most of the Devils line-up, but Dickson said it never dented his side's confidence, not has needing to take the long route to first weekend of September.
"Even when we were undefeated, we never thought we were world beaters," Dickson said.
"You're never going as good as you think, and it's probably never as bad as you think either. When we had the four straight [losses], we weren't playing our best footy and we knew that, but we knew we just needed to put it together and we'd be there at the back end.
"If we were carrying more injuries in the side, you might want that one and two [finish] to give blokes carrying niggles a week off, but towards the back end you want to be playing more footy, especially when we've had that little lapse of not winning games.
"Everyone has niggles at the back end of the year, I've had niggles for weeks and weeks, but you put those things aside at this time of year. You put the team above yourself and you've all got that one goal."
Dickson will play a key role as part of a spine that seen various re-shuffles this year despite the constant presence of halfback Justin Rodrigues and surprise packet rookie Dylan Palmer-Quigg.
'DPQ' has proven one of the finds of the season at fullback, and looms as an option at five-eighth for McLeod as skipper Mitch Porter nurses a rib injury that could keep him out of action until grand final day.
"J-Rod and I have probably been there for most of the year and DPQ at the back's been playing real good footy," Dickson said.
"I wouldn't say he got Dyl to the club but he was keen on coming and trying the Illawarra comp and he was looking for a club, so I got in his ear a little bit.
"He started off the year playing a bit of six in reggies but always wanted that number one spot. We had a few injuries and he just took [opportunity] with both hands.
"He wouldn't mind me saying this, but he's probably just a bit dumb and that's probably why he goes as good as he does. He just catches the ball at the back and just throws himself into it. He's been great for us."
The minor semi-final is the first leg of a mouth-watering double-header at Collegians, with Collies and De La Salle to fight for the first grand final berth in the major semi-final.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.