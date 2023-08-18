Alex Darling, who held the unusual distinction of serving as a councillor and mayor on two South Coast councils, has passed away.
A jeweller in the Wollongong CBD, Mr Darling served on Shoalhaven Council between 1983 and 1987, and was the mayor for a short time after the death of the incumbent.
In 1987, he ran for a place on Wollongong City Council, serving as a councillor for three terms - 1987 to 1991, then 1995 to 1999, and 1999 to 2004. He opted not to run for election at the 1991 poll.
In 2002, he ran for the top job at a by-election triggered by Lord Mayor George Harrison declaring bankruptcy, which made him ineligible to hold office.
Mr Darling won the by-election and retained the Lord Mayoral position at the 2004 poll.
He was mayor when the council was sacked during the ICAC corruption scandal, though he was not involved or named in any findings.
Former Lord Mayor David Campbell was on council when Mr Darling was a councillor
"Alex was an interesting - and I say that in the positive sense - an interesting character from Wollongong's history," Mr Campbell said.
"He played football, pretty well I think, for Corrimal, was active as a surf club member. We know that he had a strong small jewellery business for a long time then he made a contribution as an alderman initially as a councillor and then of course as the Lord Mayor."
Current councillor David Brown served on council while Mr Darling was Lord Mayor and said he was very easy to work with.
"He was one of those people who was hard not to like," Cr Brown said.
"He was a funny and warm guy. Even if you're on a different side of fence politically from him I found that he was a great guy to work with and got along really well with him."
Cr Brown said Mr Darling had a gift for the public side of the Lord Mayor's job.
"He really enjoyed and had an aptitude for the civic responsibilities of being the mayorm," Cr Brown said.
"He had a flair for that and he did it well. He was good at being the figurehead for the organisation, going out there for all the fetes and all the openings - which is important - and he did that well."
Wollongong City Council General Manager Greg Doyle worked with Mr Darling during his time on the council and described him as "a passionate advocate for the community".
"He loved Wollongong and was proud to lead the council as Lord Mayor for six years, and to be a councillor for so many more, as he worked to deliver the best for the community," Mr Doyle said.
"It was during his tenure that the strategic framework for the city centre, or the Revitalising Wollongong City Centre Plan, was developed.
"It was also when early planning and visioning work was done the Blue Mile precinct - an area which continues to develop and grow as a premier spot for people to socialise, exercise and relax."
It is understood Mr Darling passed away earlier this week at IRT Woonona.
