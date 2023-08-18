Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Two-time Lord Mayor Alex Darling passes away this week

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 18 2023 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alex Darling, who held the unusual distinction of serving as a councillor and mayor on two South Coast councils, has passed away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.