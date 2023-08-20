A man who directed a "filthy expression" towards two women was dragged to the police station by a witness, Wollongong Police Court heard.
According to a report in the Mercury, seaman David Michael Jones saw two women entering a Crown Street cafe and tried to put his arm around one of them.
She knocked his arm away, which is when he used the unspecified "filthy expression".
A male witness, Vivian Hume, told Jones "that is no way to speak to a lady", which prompted Jones to punch him in the jaw.
After the pair grappled for a short while, Hume went into the cafe for help. When he came back out, Jones was gone.
He and a group of friends later spotted Jones in Burelli Street and gave chase.
Once they caught Jones, Hume dragged him to the police station, which earned commendation from the court.
In court Jones was found guilty of offensive behaviour, indecent language and of assaulting Hume.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
