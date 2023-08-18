Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'We can win the whole thing': Thirroul relishing uphill climb to decider

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'We can win the whole thing': Thirroul relishing uphill climb to decider
'We can win the whole thing': Thirroul relishing uphill climb to decider

It sounds like a cliche but 'it doesn't matter where you finish' is a lesson the Thirroul footy club has learned the hard way in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.