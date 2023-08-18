'We can win the whole thing': Thirroul relishing uphill climb to decider

It sounds like a cliche but 'it doesn't matter where you finish' is a lesson the Thirroul footy club has learned the hard way in recent years.
Perennial front-runners under Jarrod Costello, the Butchers have finished top two the past two Illawarra League seasons only bow out in straight sets.
It leaves them heading into Saturday's minor semi-final clash with Wests hunting the club's first finals win since 2018 - one that came en route to the decider.
The bitter experience is why skipper Hayden Crosland insists his side is unfazed by the task of going the long path to the big dance.
"It's a prime example that it doesn't really matter where you finish in the top four, especially in the comp we've got this year," Crosland said of the Butchers run of finals outs.
"Last year we were coming first and then we had a few injuries, but we're not making excuses, we just weren't good enough in the finals. This year in finishing in fourth, if we play three of our best games we can win the whole thing.
"We're not worried that we have to win twice to get to a GF, we're not worried that we're in a minor. We're really not dwelling on where we actually finished and results throughout the year either.
"It's always going to be do or die in the finals and we were always going to have to find our best footy. To us, it's really like a new season starting and the mood this week's been really good."
The Butchers are 7-8 on the year and 2 -7 against top-four opposition, though four of those defeats have come by six points or less.
They returned to winners' circle with a 32-8 win over Dapto last week and, having also racked up a combined 80 points in big wins over minor premiers De La Salle and Wests during the year, Crosland knows his side's best is title-worthy.
"Our focus for this whole finals series is finding our best footy because we've proved this year that it's good enough," Crosland said.
"We've proved to ourselves as well that it's good enough. That's all our focus has really been on is finding our best footy because we know it's going to work.
"We've got the players to pull points out anywhere, we've just to make sure everyone's nailing their jobs. If we do that, then we can look to those blokes to find us some points when they get the chance.
"Against a team like Wests, you can't give them anything you've got to really earn everything. We've had a few injuries throughout the year, we had people overseas, so we did struggle a bit.
"Having everyone back for the finals, the mood's really good and it definitely gives us confidence."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
