Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

UOW Chancellor will step down to focus on other corporate work

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW Chancellor Christine McLoughlin. Picture courtesy UOW
UOW Chancellor Christine McLoughlin. Picture courtesy UOW

University of Wollongong Chancellor Christine McLoughlin has announced she will resign after just 2.5 years at the helm, saying it was hard to balance the job with her corporate and non-profit executive roles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.