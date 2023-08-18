It was a tough but somehow hundreds of entries have been whittled down to six winners in the annual Wollongong City Libraries Book Week Art Comp.
And that's just the start of the fun for Children's Book Week in the Illawarra.
More than 300 entries of Book Week themed artworks were submitted and winners across six age groups announced - plus some highly commended works.
The winners, who will receive a prize pack valued up to $100, were: Irene from Wollongong (1st years 5 to 6), Fathima from Wollongong (2nd); Cristiano from Thirroul (1st years 3 to 4), Melanie from Unanderra (2nd); Oscar from Wollongong (1st place years K to 2), Bethany from Helensburgh (2nd).
The highly commended winners were Edward from Wollongong, Joseph from Helensburgh, Isabelle from Dapto, Chenxi from Unanderra, Evie from Thirroul, Lexi from Warrawong and Jenna from Corrimal.
Each prize winner will receive a Children's Book Week prize pack valued up to $100.
With Book Week celebrated from August 19 to August 25 with all seven Wollongong City Libraries joining in with dress-ups, pre-school Storytime events, activities and displays.
Primary school-aged kids and their families are invited to attend the free musical 'Way Too Cool!' at Dapto and Corrimal libraries on Saturday, August 26.
"We love celebrating Children's Book Week and this Book Week we want to share the love of reading with young readers of all ages," Wollongong City Libraries manager library and community services Jenny Thompson said.
"The Preschool Storytimes and the Way Too Cool musical will be a lot of fun and we are hoping to see lots of children and families from our community visiting their local library and participating in these great events."
