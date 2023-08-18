David Carney is still 'scratching his head' how his Wollongong Wolves didn't pick up all three-points against Sydney Olympic last Sunday at WIN Stadium.
But the Wolves coach has every confidence the late fade out, which saw Olympic recover from a 2-0 deficit late in the game to leave Wollongong with a share of the points, was a one-off, with his young side to bounce back to their best on Sunday when they travel to play fourth-placed Blacktown City.
Carney has set his sights on hopefully guiding the Wolves to a top-six finish in the NSW NPL men's competition.
But to do so Wollongong have to beat a Blacktown side which has picked up 13 of a possible 15 points in their last five outings, and then down Mount Druitt in their final game of the season.
Carney has faith the seventh-placed Wolves, who themselves have picked up 10 out of a possible 15 points from their last five outings, can finish in the top-six if they can finish off their scoring chances.
"It's one of those ones where you sort of scratch your head," Carney said of the 2-2 draw with Olympic.
"You don't know how we actually drew that game. I've been around the game a long time and I'm even scratching my head at how we didn't put that game to bed.........that game showed if you don't take your chances, you don't win the games.
"You know a little lapse of concentration at the end cost the boys an extra two points.
"I think anyone that watched the game obviously knew that we should have pretty much won five or 6-1.
"But we're creating chances which is a real positive.
"It's unfortunate we didn't win against Olympic but the performances have been great. I think we've won three of our last four games.
"I think it's just one of those games, they've had two shots and two went in on target.
"The boys have been brilliant though of late and I expect that to continue over the remaining two games."
Carney has been particularly impressed with the form of Jake Trew, who bagged a double against Olympic.
"Jake's been great. I think the last six weeks, he's really took his game to another level," the coach said.
"He's hold-up play especially has got much better than what it was. He's bringing other players into the game, which is good and he's continuing to make some very smart forward runs.
"He's been excellent and he deserved his goals on the weekend.
"He's so valuable for the team and he's been an unbelievable signing for me this year."
Trew is one of the young guns Carney hopes will help the Wolves go on to bigger and better things next season.
"We're playing good football. We've been on a pretty good run lately, I've been really proud of the boys," he said.
"It's been a complete change of players since the start of the season. We went real young. It could have been a risk to completely rebuild the team from last year.
"I went really young and they really gelled. I was confident of what I needed to do and they've really gelled and come along really well.
"So for me, I wish the season could carry on. But while there are no playoffs in this league, a top six finish would be a great success for this team."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.