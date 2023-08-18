Vietnam War apology welcome, but doesn't fix past wrongs

An apology to Vietnam veterans was welcome, but after years of distrust towards the RSL there is still work to do on healing.
That's clear speaking to Vietnam Veterans' Association Illawarra branch president Ian Birch, who was one of those shunned by the Returned Servicemen's League after returning home from the unpopular war.
Mr Birch said if the RSL had not have shut the door to Vietnam veterans, the Australian veterans' community would have been stronger for decades.
Vietnam Veterans' Day was Friday, August 18, commemorating the bloodiest battle Australians faced in that country, at Long Tan in 1966.
In the days prior RSL NSW president Ray James gave something of an apology, admitting the organisation had made "mistakes" in the past.
"RSL NSW acknowledges a generation of veterans who are still healing and we publicly recognise our charity's past mistakes this Vietnam Veterans Day," he said.
"As a Vietnam veteran myself, it's extremely important to me that all veterans know that RSL NSW is committed to ensuring that no veteran is ever left feeling unwelcome."
It was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who actually said the word "sorry", at a memorial in Canberra on Friday.
"We honour you, we thank you and we are so sorry it took us so long as a nation to do so," he said.
Illawarra Vietnam veterans, families and supporters will hold their event at 4pm Sunday at the Vietnam memorial on Flagstaff Hill in Wollongong.
Ian Birch said had things been different, the lives of veterans may have been helped far more over decades.
"If the RSL had have accepted us when we came home, the veteran community would have been a lot stronger - and better able to take on problems with the Department of Veterans' Affairs people are still facing," he said.
Ray James promised veterans they would all be welcome.
"RSL NSW has made huge strides to ensure it is an inclusive and welcoming organisation for all veterans and their families," he said.
"We want all veterans to know that when they walk into any of our sub-branches across NSW, they will find a welcoming and supportive community, and be connected to the specialised services they need.
"RSL NSW welcomes veterans and their families to join in commemorations, events and recreational activities that build on the foundations of the RSL, particularly mateship and camaraderie. This is our promise to veterans."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
