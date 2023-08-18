Damaging winds have caused power outages in Albion Park and Wollongong with strong westerly winds expected over the weekend.
A fallen tree has left 40 properties in Crown Street Wollongong without power, with Endeavour Energy at the scene. They are expected to restore power within two hours.
"We advise people to stay clear of any fallen or damaged power lines, and to report immediately by calling Endeavour Energy 24/7 on 131 003," an Endeavour Energy spokesperson said.
Wind gusts reached 91 kilometres per hour in Albion Park on Friday, August 18 where a fallen tree caused power outages for 1736 properties. The power was restored by Endeavour Energy around 3.30pm.
A windy and sunny weekend is forecast for the Illawarra with a severe marine wind warning and hazardous surf declared by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The westerly wind is predicted to reach 35 to 50 kilometres per hour in the evening of Friday, August 18.
On Saturday, August 19 it is predicted to reach 18 degrees Celsius and up to 40 kilometre per hour winds in Wollongong. While Sunday is expected to reach 20 degrees and 25 kilometres per hour.
A strong marine wind warning has been declared for the Illawarra coast for Friday, August 18 and Saturday.
Large and powerful surf conditions are predicted for the same period with a hazardous surf warning declared for the Illawarra and Sydney coast.
"People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas," NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command said.
"Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf."
Police have also advised boaters already on the water to carry safety equipment and wear a life jacket, and log on with a local Marine Rescue radio base.
They advised boaters planning to cross shallow water and the ocean to delay their journey.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
