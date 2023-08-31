New Warrawong base for women's charity Dress For Success opens soon

A $15,000 donation will help the Illawarra branch of Dress For Success move into a new base at Warrawong soon.
The charity, which has operated in the Illawarra for more than seven years, will use the donation from Community Bendigo Banks' grants program to "spread its wings".
Based at Wentworth Street Port Kembla since 2018, the organisation aims to move into larger premises in 210 Cowper Street, Warrawong, in a matter of weeks.
Dress for Success provides professional clothing for women ahead of job interviews and new jobs, as well as coaching, mentoring and other career support services.
Post-COVID the charity has experienced a profound increase in demand for all services.
"On the back of the pandemic and with rising living costs and inflation, it is vulnerable women in our community that are disproportionately impacted," CEO Leisa Sadler said
"Our clients come from all walks of life and have often been through a great deal before even walking through our doors; we have dressed women who have escaped domestic violence with only the clothes on their back, we've recently supported Afghani and Ukrainian refugees restarting their lives," Ms Sadler said.
The new space is larger by half the size and consists of improved accessibility and dedicated careers and sorting rooms.
The strategic step to relocate and expand will allow the charity to serve a broader community, including vulnerable women, through improved accessibility and expanded services.
"The new showroom goes beyond physical space. It's a place of empowerment offering styling services, fashion fundraisers, and in-person workshops that will uplift and support women on their journey to employment.
"It's an honour to have Dress for Success Sydney's work through the Illawarra branch acknowledged and supported by Bendigo Bank," Ms Sadler said.
Bendigo Banks grants program has channelled more than $64,000 into Illawarra communities.
