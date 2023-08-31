Illawarra Mercury
New Warrawong base for women's charity Dress For Success opens soon

By Dejana Ristic
Updated September 1 2023 - 9:05am, first published August 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Bonnie Comber and a volunteer from Dress for Success' Port Kembla store pictured earlier in 2023. File picture by Adam McLean
A $15,000 donation will help the Illawarra branch of Dress For Success move into a new base at Warrawong soon.

