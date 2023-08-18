Dragons desperate to remain in NRLW finals frame

It's an extended season, but the Dragons NRLW could effectively be cut short if Jamie Soward's side can't get the ball rolling on there campaign quickly.
Four weeks into the nine-round season, the Dragons are eighth on the 10-team ladder, with a round-two victory over the win-less Eels their only victory.
While they still sit just two wins off the top-four pace, Saturday's clash with the Tigers shapes as a crucial one as the competition heads past its mid-point.
The Dragons are just a win adrift of the NRLW newbies, but could fall three wins behind fourth should they slump to a third straight loss, with Soward admitting there has to be a sense of urgency.
"It's a big game for us, it's a big game for them," Soward said.
"The ladder's so tight. The Roosters and Newcastle look like they might kick away at the top and everyone else might be fighting out for three and four [spots].
"It's an important game for us, last week was an important game at home. We played Newcastle first game, missed some chances, the score blew out late. I don't think everyone remembers that.
"[Against the] Roosters we were off. We had a good win at home against Parra and last week we were one or two plays away from being 2-2 and everyone's saying how excited you are and all that stuff.
"The excitement hasn't dropped off. I just want them to feel some reward. It's not about me and pumping up my tyres and saying that I'm a good coach, I want them to feel some reward for the hard work they've put in.
"That's going to come and it's going to be a performance, hopefully tomorrow (Saturday)."
Soward's made a host of changes to a side that badly missed the jump before going down in golden point against the Raiders last week. While it was a stirring fight back, Soward said he had to address a start he described as "soft" in the aftermath.
"I don't really pull any punches and I needed to go after something that I think could get our start right," Soward said.
"[Tigers prop] Sarah Togatuki is such an impactful player for them so we need some people in the pack that are going to make a statement there. I feel like I've got that mix.
"Welcoming back Tara (McGrath-West) is huge, Ella Koster with how good she's been for us. There's a little bit more stability there. We've got som knocks, but the training this week has shown how much people care.
"We just need to get it right on game day because all everyone else cares about is winning or losing, for us it's a process. We win last week and we probably paper over some of that."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
