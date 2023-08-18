Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons desperate to remain in NRLW finals frame

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons coach Jamie Soward has made a host of changes to his side following a "soft" start to last week's loss to the Raiders. Picture by Robert Peet
Dragons coach Jamie Soward has made a host of changes to his side following a "soft" start to last week's loss to the Raiders. Picture by Robert Peet

It's an extended season, but the Dragons NRLW could effectively be cut short if Jamie Soward's side can't get the ball rolling on there campaign quickly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.