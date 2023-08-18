A man reported as missing on the South Coast has been found.
The 44-year-old had not been located or contacted since he left about 9pm on Thursday, August 17, with police and family holding serious concerns for his welfare.
However, following inquiries, the man was found about 7pm Friday, August 18 in Nowra.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.