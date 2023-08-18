Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Six decapitated little penguins found on South Coast beaches

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:15pm, first published August 18 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six little penguins were found dead at Barlings Beach near Batemans Bay on August 16. Main picture via Barlings Beach Holiday Park/Facebook
Six little penguins were found dead at Barlings Beach near Batemans Bay on August 16. Main picture via Barlings Beach Holiday Park/Facebook

Seabird rescuers are appealing to the public after a number of grim discoveries were made of decapitated and sick wildlife on South Coast beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.