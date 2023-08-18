Fierce winds yesterday blew four skydivers off course over Moruya.
About 3pm, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter staff at Moruya Airport were informed that skydivers conducting a training dive were being blown off course.
Pilot Matt O'Brien said the team scrambled to get into the air as they watched two of the four skydivers get blown out to sea.
At the same time, the skydiving company launched a jet ski in the water.
Once airborne, the rescue helicopter located the stricken skydiver who had just touched down in the water and a crew member was winched down to sea level.
Mr O'Brien said the skydivers were experienced and able to cut away their parachute to avoid becoming entangled in the water.
Once retrieved, the skydiver was returned to land, with the entire operation lasting no more than 10 minutes. Mr O'Brien said the rescued divers had no injuries.
"A little bit cold but perfectly fine."
Being next door neighbours at Moruya Airport, the life saver helicopter and skydiving centre had often trained for this incident but in 15 years this was the first time it had occurred.
"We have gone over this scenario many times, we've trained for this very eventuality," Mr O'Briend said.
Mr O'Brien said the helicopter and skydiving team's protocols were "absolutely faultless" and the real-life rescue went almost exactly as the planned exercises.
"It was an emergency but it all worked."
