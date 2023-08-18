Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Westpac rescue helicopter called to rescue skydivers off Moruya

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 19 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the skydivers rescued by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Crew. Picture supplied
One of the skydivers rescued by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Crew. Picture supplied

Fierce winds yesterday blew four skydivers off course over Moruya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.