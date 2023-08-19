Dragons cheat finals death with last-gasp win over Tigers

St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward says his side knew exactly what was at stake heading into Saturday's clash with the Tigers; and it delivered.
The Dragons breathed new life into their finals with two tries in the final three minutes to reel in a 16-6 deficit and snatch a 20-16 victory from the Tigers with just 16 seconds left.
Had Margot Vella not found the match-winner at the death, her side risked stumbling out of the finals race at 1-4 on the year. It's a reality Soward said he never sought to shelter his squad from.
"Everyone says they don't look at the ladder, but everyone does and we knew that this game was semi-final for us," Soward said.
"I'm super proud, we were super resilient in the second half, two weeks in a row when we haven't played the best in the first half. I was just proud of the girls and they get a result after hanging in there.
"The skipper (Raecene McGregor's) been playing busted for a couple of weeks and just to see her hang tough and some of the other girls, we lost Tara (McGrath-West) for a bit there and she's worked her way back.
"We lose Bobbi (Law), we lose Sophie (Clancy) in the first minute, so I just want them to feel a reward for that. Led by the skipper, I thought we did that today and we deserved to win the game."
Trailing 16-10 with four minutes on the clock, Teagan Berry looked to have been denied her side's final chance at the comeback when she planted what looked like a try only to be penalised for a double movement.
It was the second straight week in which the Dragons flyer looked harshly done by by an early 'held' call, but her side rallied to find a try through Zali Hopkins a minute later.
From there the game seemed destined for golden point - the Dragons second extra time match in seven days - only for former Dragons skipper Kezie Apps to concede a costly stripping penalty that marched her old side up the park for Vella's match-winner.
It was one the Tigers could come to rue when the finals whips are cracking having made all the first-half running, enjoying 60 per cent of the ball and running in three tries to lead 16-6 at the interval.
The Dragons fell off an alarming 22 tackles on the opening stanza, with even their hit-back proving costly as star centre Bobbi Law injured her hamstring in crossing for her side's opening try 26 minutes in.
Soward conceded post-match it likely spells the end of her campaign despite awaiting scans for final call.
"I think she's done, there's no hiding that," Soward said.
"We'll get some scans on it, but I'm just probably upset for her because she's been playing so well for us. She's averaging 200 metres a game, she scored another try today defensively she's been pretty sound.
"Hammies are a pain in the arse, hammies and calves. We've got four weeks left, if you get to a grand final you reassess.
"We've got Bobbi tied up for a while, and a lot of our girls are tied up. so I'm not gonna risk long term injuries or long term damage for them when they're all young."
As is stands, the Dragons remain within striking distance of the top four just one win adrift of the Titans who they'll host at Kogarah this Saturday.
Having made changes to address a costly slow start n a golden-point loss to the Raiders last week, Soward said he'll again give plenty of thought to selections.
"We've picked up a few more injuries today so we have to look at that," Soward said.
"In the NRL you try and keep your team together if you're all in form. [In NRLW] we need to make sure we get the right team for who we're playing, and we know the Titans are a good side.
"At home, we want to put a better performance in than what we did last week against the Raiders, so I'll pick the team accordingly.
"I'll sit down with Rae and the coaching staff and we'll just work out what we need.
"That's the luxury I think you have in these short competitions, you can tailor-make your side to who you're playing.
"We rested a few girls today, we made some changes, but we're just happy to get the win."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.